Weibo to reach Hong Kong market as Didi pulls up stakes in U.S.

HONG KONG -- Chinese social network operator Weibo Corp. is set to make its market debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday after raising $177.37 million in its first sale in the city.

The censored Chinese equivalent of Twitter, Weibo priced its shares at HK$272.80 each, far below the maximum indicated price of HK$388 but 9% above where they closed on Monday in New York.

Weibo's timing could turn out to be fortuitous. After three weeks of losses, the Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 4.2% on Tuesday, with Weibo shareholder Alibaba Group Holding jumping 12.2% while Meituan, Kuaishou and NetEase each gained around 5%.

However, private trading ahead of Weibo's official debut was not going well on Tuesday evening. On a trading platform operated by Phillip Securities, the shares were changing hands at HK$256.20, 6.1% below the IPO price.

Weibo's secondary listing comes amid heightened pressures from both Beijing and Washington on Chinese technology companies listed in New York.

Last week, ride-hailing service Didi Global announced it would seek to shift its listing from New York to Hong Kong, just five months after its $4.4 billion market debut.

Since Didi's IPO, Chinese authorities have expressed worries that overseas listings could give foreign governments access to sensitive data, while U.S. officials say Beijing's abrupt regulatory interventions pose a hazard to Americans investing in shares listed in New York.

Beijing last month published draft rules that would require Chinese companies seeking a listing in Hong Kong to undergo a cybersecurity review if they handle large amounts of data potentially related to national security.

Another set of pending rules would affect listings by companies using a corporate structure known as a variable interest entity. This approach was pioneered in 2000 by Sina, Weibo's parent company.

U.S. regulators, meanwhile, are moving ahead with measures to implement of a law that could force all Chinese stocks off New York exchanges by 2024 unless Beijing grants Washington access to corporate audit records now treated as state secrets.

Amid this crossfire, Sina delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market in March in a privatization deal that valued the company at $2.6 billion. Sina had a 44.4% stake in Weibo ahead of the Hong Kong sale while Alibaba had 29.6% ownership.

Weibo, which had 573 million monthly active users as of Sept. 30, has lost half its market value since Beijing began probing Didi over possible national security risks stemming from its New York listing.

"Didi's and Weibo's listings in Hong Kong indicate that more Chinese companies will opt for a listing in Hong Kong in the future," said Zhang Yi, chief analyst at iiMedia Research in Guangzhou.

A string of large Chinese tech companies listed in New York have taken their shares to the Hong Kong exchange over the past two years, including Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase.

In its prospectus, Weibo said the draft rules on cybersecurity reviews will not have "any immediate material impact" on its listing since they are not yet codified and not retrospective. It said it has not been involved in any regulatory review or investigation over its data security so far.

Weibo generates revenue primarily from advertising and marketing services, which together accounted for 88% of its total sales last year.

However, the ranks of its advertisers have been thinning, reaching 1.6 million last year, down from 2.9 million in 2018. For the first three quarters of this year, it sold ads to 800,000 customers, down 43% from the same period last year.

When Weibo launched in 2009, it lured users mainly by cultivating opinion leaders, including pro-democracy intellectuals. But after President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, Weibo culled many of those accounts and pivoted to cultivate nationalists and celebrities.

In June, though, regulators launched a crackdown on what it called "irrational star-chasing behavior," requesting that Weibo discontinue its rankings of celebrities by popularity. This feature had seen fans paying to boost their idols' rankings.

Ruomu Li, who has worked on deals for Baidu, Tencent Holdings and other Chinese tech companies as a partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster, said some are still seeking new listings in the U.S. due to lower listing requirements, even though momentum favors Hong Kong.

"It's just that Hong Kong is not an option for them because they don't have the strong financial performance that is required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange," she said.

Additional reporting by Cissy Zhou.