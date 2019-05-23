India's key index surges to 40,000 ahead of projected Modi victory

MUMBAI -- India's key market index, S&P BSE Sensex, hit a record high of 40,000 on Thursday as the vote count of the general election showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its way to winning a majority in the lower house.

Vote counting started early Thursday morning. As of 12:22 pm local time, India's NDTV24*7 reported the ruling coalition with 342 seats in the house, crossing the midway needed to form a government.

Modi is looking at a second five-year term after the election involving 900 million potential voters.

Modi swept to power on a business-friendly platform five years ago. Since then growth rate has been relatively strong, currently standing at around 7%. Experts expect the government to continue Modi's signature economic policies like maintaining the Goods and Services Tax, clearing bank balance sheets of bad loans, and solidifying the insolvency and bankruptcy code.

According to Sameet Chavan, chief analyst at financial services company Angel Broking, the stock market has rallied from lows in March on expectations that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party would hold onto power.

Chavan sees marquee names like mortgage lender HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries continuing to lead the rally.

While Reliance has been a steady performer, the banking sector -- which contributes about 35% to the key indexes -- has mainly benefited from the clearing of bad loans.