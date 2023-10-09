ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy up 25% in market debut

Geothermal energy group's share sale tests investor appetite for clean-power sector

Indonesian geothermal operator Barito Renewables raised about $200 million in an initial public offering (NIKKEI montage/Source photo by Getty. Logo from Barito Renewables' website)
ERWIDA MAULIA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's Barito Renewables Energy jumped 25% on Monday morning on the geothermal operator's market debut in Jakarta after it raised 3.13 trillion rupiah ($200 million) from an initial public offering last week.

The shares rose to 975 rupiah apiece at the session's open on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, up 25% from their IPO price of 780 rupiah -- which was the top of the IPO price range. More than 4 billion shares were sold to the public, representing just 3% of the company, which is a subsidiary of Indonesian energy group Barito Pacific.

