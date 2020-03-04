Indonesia's Wika Realty seeks to raise $175m via IPO

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE -- Indonesia-headquartered Wika Realty is seeking to raise up to 2.5 trillion rupiah ($175 million) through an initial public offering which it plans to launch in the first half of this year, a top company executive told DealStreetAsia.

The realty and property management company has appointed local brokerage company Danareksa Sekuritas as its underwriter for the proposed IPO.

Wika Realty, which is a subsidiary of state-controlled construction company Wijaya Karya (Wika), had initially announced its intention to go public last year. However, the plan was postponed amid presidential elections in the country, coupled with uncertainty in the global market.

"We are still waiting for the [right] market condition. If it is conducive, we will go in for the IPO in the first half this year," Wika president Tumiyana said.

He added that the company will sell as much as 35% of its enlarged capital in the IPO to raise the corpus that will be used as working capital besides adding land bank.

"This year, we have been chosen as [the] underwriter for three companies. The first one is a subsidiary of state-controlled construction company Wijaya Karya (Wika), the others are private companies focused on property and natural resources business," Danareksa Sekuritas managing director Boumedine Sihombing told reporters on Monday.

Wika Realty has three businesses -- a realty and developer unit, property management, and construction services. The company handles construction projects for its parent company, residential housing complexes, apartments, malls, office buildings, and hospitals.

Besides Danareksa Sekuritas, Wika Realty is said to have appointed the local unit of South Korea's brokerage company Mirae Asset Sekuritas (MAS) to join as its IPO underwriter, said sources familiar with the development.

Responding to DealStreetAsia's specific query on MAS being roped in as the company's IPO underwriter, Danareksa Sekuritas said it will form a consortium of underwriters if need be and that it is currently running as the lead underwriter, Sihombing added. He did not confirm MAS's appointment for Wika Realty's IPO.

The local brokerage company has been mandated to run Wika Realty's IPO even since 2018, when the company conducted its due diligence and public expose, Sihombing said.

In May 2018, Wika Realty said it would postpone its IPO plan due to unfavorable market conditions, as had been reported by local media. At that time, Wika Realty had planned to sell around 12.5 billion new shares amounting to 25% of its issued and paid-up capital. The company had then reportedly expressed to sell its IPO stock at around 195 rupiah to 255 rupiah per share.

A host of companies in the archipelago are currently lining up to make market debuts to raise capital.

According to Indonesia Stock Exchange listing director I Gede Nyoman, there are as many as 24 companies in the pipeline to hit the bourse.

Apart from Wika Realty, other subsidiaries of state-owned companies that are looking to launch an IPO are Krakatau Bandar Samudera and Krakatau Industrial Cilegon, subsidiaries of state-controlled construction company Adhi Karya, Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok and IPC Terminal Petikemas, subsidiaries of state-owned company Pelindo II.