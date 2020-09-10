Investors show distaste for Yum China's Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG -- Yum China shares fell as much as 4.8% as they began to trade in Hong Kong, putting the company on course to become the first big new listing to tumble on debut on the city's exchange since smartphone maker Xiaomi two years ago.

Shares in the operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in China opened at HK$410 and fell as low as a HK$392.40 in early trading, 4.8% below the issue price. By midmorning, the shares were down 4.5% at HK$393.60.

The company raised 17.27 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.23 billion) selling shares at HK$412, a 4.8% discount to the stock's previous closing price in New York. This marked the steepest discount among recent secondary offerings in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index was up slightly early Thursday.

Yum China's disappointing opening could concern a big group of Chinese companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq that are looking at selling shares in Hong Kong as insurance against possible forced delisting from U.S. exchanges. Regulators and legislators in the world's largest economy are taking steps to push out Chinese companies that American auditors lack access to by January 2022.

New York-listed companies including search-engine operator Baidu and delivery chain ZTO Express are exploring secondary listings in Hong Kong. Already, Alibaba Group Holding, online retailer JD.com and game developer NetEase have raised nearly $20 billion in such listings since last November.

Yum China said the retail portion of its offering attracted bids for 52 times the shares on offer, compared with 179 and 361 times, respectively, for JD.com and NetEase. Alibaba, whose $13 billion offering opened at the height of anti-government protests last November, received offers for 42 times the shares on offer.

The institutional tranche for Yum China's offering also saw lower demand than those of its peers. The company, which was spun off from American parent Yum Brands in 2016, saw bids equal to about nine times the shares on offer compared with 11 and 14 times, respectively, for JD.com and NetEase.

Alibaba did not disclose the same detail for its offering. It priced its secondary listing at a 2.6% discount last November, while JD.com and NetEase finalized their offerings earlier this year at discounts of 3.9% and 2%, respectively, to their U.S. closing prices. All three companies had strong openings in Hong Kong.

Chinese water bottler Nongfu Spring's shares ended their first day of trading this week 55% higher. The company, which debuted on Tuesday after a $1.1 billion initial public offering, saw its retail portion attract offers worth 1,147 times, while the institutional offering boasted bids equal to 60 times the shares on offer.

Yum China was forced to close a third of its restaurants in February amid the coronavirus pandemic. © Reuters

Only three new share offerings in Hong Kong worth over $1 billion have declined on their first trading day since 2015, data compiled by Dealogic show.

Xiaomi fell 1.2% on its first day in July 2018 on valuation concerns amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war. China Resources Pharmaceutical Group fell 1% in October 2016 and China Energy Engineering dipped 0.6% on its debut in December 2016.

Yum China's pricing compares with a maximum indicative price of HK$468 a share included in its offering prospectus and reflected a "slightly lower than expected" appetite for the offering, two people familiar with the transaction said.

Traders and analysts blamed the dip in appetite to the fact that Yum China is not a high-growth technology stock. Demand for future secondary offerings will be determined by market sentiment, they said.

"COVID-19 is a concern and eating out is a big expense," said Andrew Sullivan, director at Hong Kong-based brokerage Pearl Bridge Partners. "It is probably the right time to expand, as a lot of smaller competitors have closed, reducing rents, and people look for higher hygiene standards. But the (business) model relies on people sitting close together."

Yum China, which operates 10,000 restaurants in more than 1,400 cities across the world's most populous country, plans to use proceeds from the share sale to expand and deepen its restaurant network as well as invest in digitalization and its supply chain, among other things.

Sales at outlets open at least a year fell 11% in the April-June quarter from a year before. The company expects sales to remain under pressure in the current quarter.

The company, which was forced to close a third of its restaurants in February at the peak of China's COVID-19 outbreak, reported a profit of $62 million for the January-March quarter, its lowest result since posting a loss in 2017.