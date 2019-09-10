JPMorgan tracks Trump bombshell tweets with 'Volfefe' index

NEW YORK -- It's official: President Donald Trump's tweetstorms are causing a real storm in the market, per JPMorgan.

Analysts at the investment bank last week introduced the "Volfefe" index -- a name inspired by Trump's "covfefe" tweet from 2017 -- to track the president's "Twitter-delivered impact on markets."

Trump's market-moving tweets, which are followed by a substantial move in Treasury yields within five minutes of publication, have increased in "dramatic fashion" recently and "ballooned" in August to almost three per day on average, according to a JPMorgan report published Friday.

The analysts claim the index can explain a measurable fraction of moves in implied rates, particularly in shorter tails, such as over a two-year or five-year horizon, as opposed to a 10-year one.

The report also identified a rudimentary set of most frequent market moving words, with "China," "billion," and "products" topping the list, followed by "dollars," "tariffs" and "trade."

While trade has been a dominant theme in such tweets, monetary policy has also emerged and grown rapidly of late, the analysts wrote.

JPMorgan said the ultimate goal of the research is to provide a daily index to measure the impact of the president's tweets on rate volatility.

While the discussion is limited to U.S. interest rates, such an exercise is easily transferable to equity or currency markets, the report said.

Trump frequently takes to Twitter to berate trading partners of the U.S., and has announced several rounds of tariff hikes on Chinese goods via Twitter this year. The Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, are also prominent targets of the U.S. president's tweets.