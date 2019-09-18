Japan Exchange considers trading derivatives on public holidays

TOKYO -- Japan Exchange Group is considering opening up its markets on public holidays for trading derivatives as early as 2021, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

JPX operates on fewer trading days compared to many other stock exchanges around the world. The move comes amid globalization and the need to attract foreign investment, according to sources familiar with the matter.

JPX group member Osaka Exchange will soon begin talks with other securities companies, which would have to bear extra burdens of operating on public holidays. The new trading hours are planned to begin as early as September 2021.

Osaka Exchange is planning to start handling popular products such as Nikkei futures and Tokyo Stock Price Index futures. It will also consider night trading and extended hours.