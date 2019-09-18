ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Markets

Japan Exchange eyes holiday derivatives trading to draw global money

Move to extend increase market days could come as early as 2021

KYOHEI SUGA, Nikkei staff writer
Japan Exchange Group operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

TOKYO -- Japan Exchange Group, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is considering opening up its markets on Japanese public holidays for trading derivatives as early as 2021, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

The move comes amid globalization and the need to compete for international investor money, according to sources familiar with the matter. 

Japan's public holidays limit the number of days JPX offers derivatives trading, which is available only on weekdays.

The Japanese exchange operator had 245 trading days in 2018, compared with 258 for Deutsche Borse Group, the global leader in this regard, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.

Calls for holiday derivatives trading have been growing louder in Japan as investors worry closed markets leave them without access to risk-hedging tools.

During Japan's long stretch of holidays in April and May of this year, when a new era name was unveiled, U.S. President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on China. This triggered a selloff when the Tokyo market reopened.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has weighed various proposals to lengthen trading hours over the years to better compete with rivals like Singapore Exchange.

JPX group member Osaka Exchange will soon begin talks with other securities companies, which would have to bear extra burdens of operating on public holidays. The new trading hours are planned to begin as early as September 2021. 

Osaka Exchange is planning to start handling popular products such as Nikkei and Topix futures. It will also consider night trading and extended hours.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media