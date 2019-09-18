Japan Exchange eyes holiday derivatives trading to draw global money

TOKYO -- Japan Exchange Group, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is considering opening up its markets on Japanese public holidays for trading derivatives as early as 2021, Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

The move comes amid globalization and the need to compete for international investor money, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan's public holidays limit the number of days JPX offers derivatives trading, which is available only on weekdays.

The Japanese exchange operator had 245 trading days in 2018, compared with 258 for Deutsche Borse Group, the global leader in this regard, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.

Calls for holiday derivatives trading have been growing louder in Japan as investors worry closed markets leave them without access to risk-hedging tools.

During Japan's long stretch of holidays in April and May of this year, when a new era name was unveiled, U.S. President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on China. This triggered a selloff when the Tokyo market reopened.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has weighed various proposals to lengthen trading hours over the years to better compete with rivals like Singapore Exchange.

JPX group member Osaka Exchange will soon begin talks with other securities companies, which would have to bear extra burdens of operating on public holidays. The new trading hours are planned to begin as early as September 2021.

Osaka Exchange is planning to start handling popular products such as Nikkei and Topix futures. It will also consider night trading and extended hours.