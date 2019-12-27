Japan IPO market chalks up near 90% winning record for 2019

TOKYO -- The vast majority of initial public offerings in Japan this year debuted above their offering prices, suggesting that investor appetite for new shares remains robust.

Of the 86 stocks that debuted on Japanese bourses this year, 75 started their first day of trading at a higher price than their initial valuations, nine declined, and one stayed flat.

The stock that listed on Thursday -- Sportsfield, which helps student athletes find jobs -- has yet to set an opening price but is poised to join the winners. It listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's startup-heavy Mothers market with an indicative price of 6,280 yen, 2.3 times the offering price, though the market was unable to fill all orders.

Investors "appreciated the value of sports," Sportsfield President Katsushi Shinozaki told reporters.

The percentage of IPOs with an opening pop was about the same as last year, which saw four more debuts. WILLs, which helps businesses with investor relations, enjoyed a nearly fivefold surge from its offering price with its debut this month. Serverworks, a provider of support services for Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, almost quadrupled from its IPO price.

But investors became more selective in the latter half of the year, avoiding money-losing companies and paying attention to growth prospects, according to Nomura Securities. The average size of offering-to-opening jumps fell to 73% this year from 105% in 2018. Business messaging software provider Chatwork opened down 8% from its offering price in its September IPO.

Cloud software developer Freee bucked this trend, logging a 25% jump in its debut this month despite being in the red.

Next year may see some high-profile offerings, including a return to public markets for budget carrier Skymark Airlines, which delisted in 2015 after filing for bankruptcy and applied this past October for relisting. Market watchers also speculate about a possible IPO by Kioxia Holdings, formerly known as Toshiba Memory.

The total number of IPOs is widely expected to remain about the same in 2020.