TOKYO -- Japan's main stock market hosted just 37 initial public offerings in the six months through September, a roughly 40% decline on the year, amid turmoil fueled by global monetary tightening and the war in Ukraine.

The downturn, the steepest since a 78% plunge in 2008, also reflects the Tokyo Stock Exchange's struggle to build up its new Growth market as an attractive place for investors willing to take risks on up-and-coming companies.