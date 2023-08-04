ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan pension giant GPIF hits record profit of $133bn

Highest-ever quarterly surplus fueled by bullish stocks and cheap yen

One of the world's largest institutional investors, Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, logged a record high profit of $133 billion for April-June quarter.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the world's largest institutional investors, said on Friday that its profit in the first quarter ended in June hit a record high of 18.98 trillion yen ($133 billion), buoyed by sound performance in stock investment.

This is the fund's highest-ever surplus for a quarter, surpassing the 12.48 trillion yen recorded in 2020. The return ratio was 9.49%. Gains by asset were 7.08 trillion yen on domestic stocks, 7.81 trillion yen on foreign stocks, 3.89 trillion yen on foreign bonds, and 176 billion yen on domestic bonds.

