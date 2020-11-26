ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

Japan pension 'whale' GPIF cuts stock holdings during rally

$1.6tn fund faces government pressure to hit investment targets

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has long been compared to a whale for its huge but elusive presence in the market.   © Reuters
KOJI OKUDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the world's largest institutional investors, has shifted to become a net seller of Japanese stocks as rising prices threaten to push it over a 25% portfolio weight target, estimates show.

The fund, which manages about 170 trillion yen ($1.62 trillion) in assets, sold around 500 billion yen of domestic stocks on a net basis in the July-September period, Masahiro Nishikawa of Nomura Securities said. GPIF appears to be a net seller in the current quarter as well, after acting as a net buyer during the first half of 2020.

Nishikawa's estimate would mark the biggest quarterly net outflow from GPIF's Japan stock holdings under the fund's current investment strategy, which includes the 25% domestic share target and dates to 2014. The Nikkei Stock Average rose 4% during the July-September quarter.

Called a "whale" for its huge but elusive presence in the Japanese stock market, GPIF has helped drive share prices higher with massive purchases. With the Bank of Japan slowing its buying of exchange-traded funds, the tide of public money flowing into the country's stocks may be shifting.

Domestic stocks totaled 24% of GPIF's portfolio weight at the end of September. When Japanese shares rise -- the Nikkei average hit a 29-year high on Wednesday -- the value of the fund's holdings grows even without additional purchases.

For his estimates, Nishikawa assumed GPIF has not traded Japanese shares since October. Price movements alone would put the fund's holdings at 45 trillion yen on Tuesday, for a weighting of 25.72%, according to Nishikawa's calculations.

The Nomura strategist thinks GPIF watches its asset allocation targets closely and has kept the Japanese stock weighting below 25%. Nishikawa estimates the fund sold hundreds of billions of yen in shares in net terms to maintain its target.

The fund's 2014 strategy change raised its domestic stock allocation to 25% from 12%. The move sought to generate higher returns than those on the Japanese government bonds that had made up the bulk of the portfolio.

GPIF now allocates 25% of its portfolio each to Japanese and international stocks and bonds.

The fund has an 8 percentage point leeway to either side of these 25% targets, so surpassing the target level does not require immediate asset sales. But GPIF's overseers at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare urge the fund to secure returns exceeding the market average.

The Bank of Japan, the second-biggest holder of Japanese stocks after the pension fund, has slowed the pace of its ETF buying. The central bank has made standard ETF purchases on only two trading days so far in November.

The central bank began ETF purchases in 2010, aiming to help achieve its 2% consumer price growth target. Its ETF holdings have grown to around 35 trillion yen. Critics say its huge, passive presence in the stock market threatens to undermine shareholder oversight on corporate management.

The BOJ seeks a way to slow its ETF purchases while continuing this policy tool.

GPIF announced its higher Japanese stock weighting on Oct. 31, 2014, the same day BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda unveiled additional monetary stimulus in what was described by some as a Halloween surprise. A change in stance by these two pillars would test the strength of the current rally by Japanese stocks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close