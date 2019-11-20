ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan pushes for narrower, more vibrant Topix index

Current version tracks all Tokyo first-section stocks, including little-traded ones

MARI ISHIBASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Reform proposals include consolidating Japan's stock market from four exchanges to three. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- Japan looks to revamp the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Topix index into a more selective listing of popular blue chips as part of broader market reforms, Nikkei learned Tuesday.

The index currently tracks all issues on the TSE's first section, some of which have few shares actually trading and are susceptible to a price surge when investors pour money into a range of Topix components in search of stable returns.

Japan's Financial System Council will present a proposal to shave the Topix to just large-cap stocks with active trading. In addition to large corporations with global operations, the roster may also include startups with growth potential. The council, part of the Financial Services Agency, aims to prevent such share price fluctuations and steer more cash to promising issues.

The council will discuss the proposal Wednesday with TSE representatives, who will consider specific steps. Because many investors rely on the Topix, any decision on new components and the timing of such a change would require careful deliberation and likely would occur in phases.

Another proposal on Wednesday's agenda involves streamlining Japan's four stock exchanges -- the TSE's first and second sections as well as the Mothers and Jasdaq markets -- into three.

An expert panel floated the idea in March, but could not decide how to allocate companies to each exchange. The Financial System Council took over the conversation in May.

The council does not plan to set numerical thresholds, such as by market capitalization, to divide companies into three new exchanges. It also wants to avoid downgrading issues unilaterally. Many companies are reluctant to relinquish their first-section status, which carries a certain level of social prestige.

