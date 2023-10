TOKYO -- Foreign exchange trading in Japan by retail investors reached a January-September record of 8,957 trillion yen ($59.9 trillion) in 2023, thanks in large part to a slump by the yen that has spurred investors to bet on a rebound.

A preliminary report on over-the-counter trading released Monday by the Financial Futures Association of Japan showed the total for the first three quarters of the year topping the 2022 tally, reaching its highest level in comparable data going back to 2009.