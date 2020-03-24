ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan's GPIF to raise ratio of foreign bonds in portfolio

Negative rates at home prompt 10-percentage point bump in fund allocation

DAICHI MISHIMA, Nikkei staff writer
Japan's giant pension fund GPIF will turn its eyes overseas for returns.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has decided to raise the allocation of foreign bonds in its portfolio by 10 percentage points to 25%.

Faced with negative interest rates in the domestic government bond market, the fund will seek to invest more in foreign bonds that carry higher yields.

With assets under management totaling some 160 trillion yen ($1.45 trillion), GPIF is one of the world's largest investors. The increased purchase of foreign bonds may further weaken the yen.

The fund, which has been reviewing its portfolio, does not plan to change the existing allocations of foreign or domestic stocks, which are currently set at 25% each.

GPIF will seek to obtain approval on the plan from the Social Security Council, an advisory panel to the health, labor and welfare minister. If approved, the fund plans to announce it the changes on March 31.

GPIF's portfolio includes a mix of domestic and foreign stocks and bonds. Domestic stocks currently comprise 25% of the fund, and domestic bonds 35%. Foreign stocks and bonds account for 25% and 15%, respectively.

These ratios are specified in a set of guidelines called the "basic portfolio," which is reviewed every five years, in principle, to align allocations with current market trends. The fund decided to change the composition of its portfolio in fiscal 2020, which starts on April 1.

