ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Markets

Chinese startups soar in Shenzhen market debut under new IPO rules

Fear of backlash pushes China to crack down on frothy markets

China's stock market rally gets extra push from foreign investors

Hong Kong exchange profits powered by pandemic stock-trading boom

Markets

Japan's Hulic to issue unique environment-related corporate bonds

If issuer does not meet environmental goals, yields will rise

Hulic's new corporate bonds will be the first of their kind in line with the environmental, social and corporate governance funding framework. (Photo by Tokuyuki Matsubuchi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Major Japanese property company Hulic plans to issue unique corporate bonds as early as October in accordance with the international framework for funding related to environmental, social and corporate governance. 

The yields on the new corporate bonds will rise if environment-related goals are not met. The new corporate bonds will be the first of their kind in line with the ESG funding framework. 

While investors provide funds to companies attaching importance to the environment, companies will proceed with environmental measures to avoid an increased interest rate burden.

In particular, Hulic has set a target of developing electricity generation facilities of its own. The goal is to have its headquarters and group companies powered entirely by renewable sources.

Hulic has also set a target of completing a 12-story wooden commercial facility, the first of its kind in Japan.

If either of the two targets is not met by 2025, the yield on corporate bonds will rise by 0.1%.

The term of the bond will be 10 years and the company plans to raise around 10 billion yen ($94.4 million). Bond yields and other terms will be determined according to investors' demand, but if more investors who focus on ESG factors apply, the bond's terms could be better than those of ordinary bonds.

Mizuho Securities will be a lead manager, but other major securities companies are expected to be involved in bond flotation, as the issuance of this kind of bonds is likely to continue in the future.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close