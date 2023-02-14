ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Japan's MUFG joins with Chinese state firm to fight global warming

Japanese expertise to be tapped as Beijing races to meet 2060 carbon-zero goal

A coal-fired heating complex is seen in Harbin, China. Green investments in China -- the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide -- are booming as the country pursues carbon neutrality by 2060.   © Reuters
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has signed a business cooperation agreement with a Chinese state-owned economic development enterprise, in a bid to help Japanese companies tap the booming market for environmentally-friendly investments in China.

Under the agreement with the Green Partnership for Industrial Parks in China, MUFG plans to co-sponsor business meetings and seminars, and support Japanese companies seeking to expand in China and cooperate with Chinese companies.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close