Japan's Nikkei dips as US yield spike sends Asian markets lower

TOKYO - Japan's equity benchmark fell close to 3% on Thursday as investors continued to fret over rising U.S. Treasury yields, while other Asian stock markets also retreated.

The Nikkei Stock Average at one point dropped over 800 points, or 2.8%, to fall below the 29,000 mark, while the broader Topix index declined 1%. The information and technology sector, as well as companies in the retail and service industries took the brunt of the reaction.

Japan's startup-heavy Mothers index of emerging companies dropped over 2% as investors rushed to dump high valuation growth stocks, which are sensitive to rising yields as it reduces their intrinsic value.

Shares in SoftBank Group fell over 5% while Sony was down close to 3%. Stocks with high price-to-earnings ratios, such as digital advertising company CyberAgent and online medical platform M3, also fell, while SoftBank Group affiliate Z Holdings -- which just completed its merger with popular messaging app Line on Monday -- sunk over 4%.

The sell-off in Tokyo followed a decline in U.S. stocks, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which tumbled 2.7% on Wednesday as the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond climbed to near 1.5%.

Fears over the rapid and continued rise of U.S. Treasury yields rippled across Asian stocks markets on Thursday.

Mainland China's stock index, the Shanghai Composite, fell 1.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 2% as Alibaba Group Holdings' stock price declined more than 2% and Tencent Holdings was down more than 3%.

In South Korea, the Kospi index was down 1.4%, dragged by a decline in Samsung Electronics shares, which dropped 1.8%, as well as SK Hynix, whose stock price dipped over 3%.

Benchmarks in Taiwan, Australia and Indonesia also tumbled.

Japan's stock market also faced the impact of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's comments on Wednesday that it will be necessary to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency by two more weeks for the greater Tokyo metropolitan area. Shares in travel-related companies, restaurants and retailers fell sharply on Thursday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing's shares declined 4%, while department store operators also saw their stock prices fall. Shares in airlines, including ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, dropped close to 2%.