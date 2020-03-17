Japan's Nikkei falls 3% after overnight crash on Wall Street

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark stock index took another hit on Tuesday morning, plunging 3.6% at one point, as volatility continues to stalk markets over fears of the new coronavirus and its devastating effect on the global economy.

The Nikkei Stock Average dove 600 points to 16,378, marking its lowest intraday level in over 3 years. The Japanese yen traded at around 106.14 per dollar, slightly strengthening from the previous day as investors rushed to safe-haven assets.

Tokyo's dive followed another frantic day on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 3,000 points, or 13%, its worst point loss in history.

The S&P 500's circuit breaker was triggered for the third time in two weeks, after the index fell 7%, halting trading for 15 minutes. The index closed 12% lower.

Other Asian stocks also tumbled, with South Korea's Kospi falling over 4% at one point.

Sell-offs have accelerated across global markets as investors fret over the possibility of a recession.

Countries have started to close borders as the pandemic spreads. Canada is refusing entry to noncitizens while Italy, Germany and Spain have also implemented similar restrictions. On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a temporary halt to nonessential travel to the EU for 30 days.

In the U.S. several governors have ordered the temporary closures of restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses where large numbers of people congregate. President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Monday, saying that the U.S. "may be" heading toward a recession due to the coronavirus.

Global markets are still reeling despite coordinated efforts by central banks and governments. Wall Street's sharp fall on Monday followed the U.S. Fed slashing interest rates to zero and pledging $700 billion in asset purchases on Sunday.

The Bank of Japan also eased its monetary stimulus measures by doubling its purchasing targets for exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts, while the Bank of Korea cut its key rate from 1.25% to 0.75%.

A G-7 video summit took place overnight in which world leaders discussed a globally coordinated response to the coronavirus and its effects to the economy. The members issued a joint statement, pledging to do "whatever is necessary."