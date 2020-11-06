Japan's Nikkei index at 29-year high after US election

TOKYO/HONG KONG -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index hit a 29-year high on Friday, reflecting a relaxed reaction across Asia to the emerging outcome of the U.S. election, with Joe Biden strongly favored to win the presidency in spite of President Donald Trump's accusations of fraud during a press conference in the morning.

The Nikkei opened the session lower but quickly swung to positive territory, temporarily hitting its highest level since November 1991. Other Asian markets have been buoyed as a Biden win has appeared within reach.

The U.S. election appears set to yield a deadlock, with the Democrats looking likely to fall short of their other main goal -- seizing control of the Senate.

Continued Republican control would likely limit Biden's room for policy maneuver if he is confirmed in the presidency.

"In a broad sense, the market reaction to the unfolding election news suggests that financial markets would prefer to see a constrained Biden presidency, rather than one where he is given a mandate to deliver the strongest version of his preferred policies," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset and portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors based in London.

"History tells us that split governments have typically delivered better equity market performance than unified ones and Democrat-led ones have been best of all."

Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, said markets had responded to the lower chances of tax increases and regulatory change.

South Korea's stock market moved cautiously on Friday after rallying the previous day on expectations that Biden was close to a win. The benchmark Kospi index rose 0.15% after jumping 2.4% on Thursday.

Analysts say that South Korea's export-driven economy may benefit from Biden's free trade policy should he win.

Samsung Electronics lost 0.66% on Friday morning, a slight setback after rising 3.08% on Thursday. SK Hynix is up 0.12%, after jumping 3.49%.

Hanwha Solutions, which produces solar energy panels, is up 0.63% in the morning as it soared 12.3% in the previous day on hopes that Biden would push a green energy policy.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index opened 0.62% higher to 6,686.14 but quickly pared gains as trading ensued. Manila stocks have been up since Oct. 30.

Piper Tan, analyst at Philstocks Financial, said a correction in the Philippine stock market was expected after a four-day rally. But a clear victory for Biden could improve sentiment in the region, he added.

"If Biden wins, this will will boost sentiment in the Asian market because he will change the course of the U.S.-China trade war," Tan said.

China's CSI 300 Index, which represents the biggest stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, nudged up 0.2% on Friday and is up 2.5% so far this week. The index was driven by gains for consumer durables maker Midea Group, Ping An Insurance and spirits maker Kweichow Moutai.

"We still anticipate a sizable rebound in earnings growth" for Chinese stocks "favoring a cyclical recovery, consumption resilience and potential re-rating of selected defensives," said Wendy Liu, head of China strategy at UBS. "We are positive on Chinese equity returns in 2021. Besides an earnings recovery, onshore Chinese households may shift more assets to equities when current capital market reforms demonstrate more concrete results."

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index nudged up 0.1% with gains for financials such as Ping An Insurance, AIA and smartphone maker Xiaomi offsetting losses in the technology sector.

The index surged 3.25% on Thursday, its biggest single-day gain since July with traders attributing the gains to billions earmarked for the abruptly cancelled Ant Group initial public offering seeking other investments.

In Japan, the Nikkei's gains -- which still leave it well short of all-time highs -- came despite a stronger Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar, which squeezes margins of export-driven companies.

Shares of Toyota Motor rose more than 1% ahead of the release of second quarter earnings results on Friday amid hopes of a recovery in demand in the U.S. and China.

Additional reporting by Kim Jaewon in Seoul and Cliff Venzon in Manila