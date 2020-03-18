Japan's Nikkei index climbs 2% on US stimulus hopes

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark stock index rose 2% early on Wednesday morning after Washington proposed an $850 billion stimulus to counter the economic effects of the new coronavirus.

Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average rose over 300 points to 17,396 as investors rushed to buy company stocks like Sony, Toyota Motor, and Mizuho Financial Holdings.

The yen depreciated and traded at around 107.3 per dollar.

The Nikkei index rose on the heels of a rebound in U.S. stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining over 1,000 points, or 5%, to settle at 21,237 as investors responded positively to the massive economic stimulus plan that includes direct cash payments to Americans. The broader S&P 500 rose nearly 6% to 2,529.

In addition, the U.S. Fed announced a new commercial paper funding facility to help provide credit flow to American businesses that are having a difficult time with short-term funding.

The Tokyo benchmark was off to a good start on Wednesday morning after a volatile two weeks that sent global markets reeling over fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

Analysts pointed out that Tokyo's benchmark had declined more than 7,000 points, or 29%, since its recent high in January, prompting a technical rebound.

Toru Ibayashi, head of Japanese equities at UBS Wealth Management said in a note on Wednesday that "with stock prices so low, there will likely be more buying pressure than selling pressure."