Japan's Nikkei index dives 10% following Wall Street plunge

TOKYO -- Asian equity markets slipped further into panic mode on Friday morning after a historic rout on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its biggest daily loss since 1987.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average plummeted 10% following the Dow's 9.9% decline on Thursday. The Nikkei dropped more than 1,800 points, recording the biggest single-day drop since April 1990 before the collapse of the country's economic bubble. The benchmark fell to 16,690, its lowest in intraday trading since November 2016.

The sharp fall pushed the index further into bear market territory, with the decline from its recent high in January exceeding 30%.

Korea's Kospi index dropped more than 8%, triggering a temporary halt to trading. The Bank of Korea said it was considering an emergency monetary policy meeting to discuss a interest rate cut.

The falls comes after a highly volatile week when global financial markets suffered huge losses amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe for a month added fuel to the fire, clouding investor sentiment.

On Thursday, the Dow dropped nearly 10%, exceeding the 7.9% dive on Oct. 15, 2008 during the financial crisis. It was the Dow's worst loss since the 22.6% recorded on Black Monday in 1987. The 2,350-point decline was the biggest in history. The benchmark has now fallen more than 8,300 points -- over 28% -- from its all-time high on Feb. 12.

The broader S&P 500 index in the U.S. closed down 9.5% after a trading pause when the market's circuit breaker was triggered.

Following the pause in trade, the New York Fed announced that it would broaden purchases of U.S. government debt to medium- and long-term maturities and add new repo operations, which will provide more than $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity this week.

But investors were also focused on events in Europe, where Italy has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus and where the European Central Bank disappointed markets on Thursday when it decided not to cut interest rates.

Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research, said: "The European Central Bank lacked a sense of crisis which caused the indexes to plunge." France and other EU nations have followed Italy by introducing school shutdowns and other restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Falling oil prices have also weakened investor sentiment. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $2.14 or 6.5% to close at $30.84 on Thursday and is being traded at $30.74 during off-hour trading. The WTI has plunged 40% over the last month.