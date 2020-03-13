Japan's Nikkei index dives 7% following Wall Street plunge

TOKYO -- Japan's equity market was in a panic mode on Friday morning as the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average plummeted 7% following the crash in U.S. stocks, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 9.9% for its biggest loss since the 22.6% recorded on Black Monday in 1987.

The Nikkei dropped more than 1,300 points, or 7 %, at one point to 17,170, its lowest in intraday trading since November 2016. The sharp fall pushed the index into further bear market territory, with the decline from its recent high in January exceeding 28%.

The crash comes after a highly volatile week, with global financial markets suffering huge losses amid rising concerns over the new coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe for a month added fuel to the fire, clouding investor sentiment.

On Thursday, the Dow dropped nearly 10%, which was larger than the 7.9% dive on Oct. 15, 2008 during the financial crisis. It was the Dow's worst loss in 33 years, and the 2,350-point decline was the biggest in history.

The benchmark has now fallen more than 8,300 points -- over 28% -- from its all-time high on Feb. 12.

Once the broader S&P 500 index declined 7%, the market's circuit breaker was triggered, halting trading for 15 minutes. The index closed down 9.5%.

Following the pause in trade, the New York Fed announced that it will broaden purchases of U.S. government debt to medium- and long-term maturities and add new repo operations, which will provide more than $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity this week.