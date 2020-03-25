ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan's Nikkei index jumps 5% after Wall Street rally

Optimism returns to investors as hopes for US stimulus run high

JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer
The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and high hopes for a trillion-dollar-plus stimulus in the U.S. propelled Tokyo stocks to a big opening on March 25. (Photo by Rie Ishii)

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark stock index climbed more than 5% early Wednesday morning following a surge in New York, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its largest point gain in history.

Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average jumped over 1,000 points, or 5.7%, at one point to 19,140 as investors rushed to buy back company stocks like SoftBank Group, Sony and Toyota Motor.

The Dow closed up 2,112.98 points, or 11.4%, at 20,704, while the S&P 500 gained 209.93 points, or 9.4%, to 2,447. The Nasdaq Composite added 557.18 points, or 8.1%, to 7,417.

Investor sentiment improved on faith that the U.S. Congress will pass a stimulus package worth at least $1.6 trillion to aid businesses and households from the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

The lifting of uncertainty that had surrounded the Tokyo Olympics also helped to lift the market. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Tuesday night that the games will be pushed back one year. The decision was announced after a phone call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

