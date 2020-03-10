ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan's Nikkei index plunges 4% following Wall Street dive

Crashing oil prices and coronavirus fears send benchmark to nearly 3-year low

JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer
Investors in Tokyo continue to be spooked following New York's overnight plunge, with the Nikkei dumping over 800 points. (Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka)

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei index fell nearly 4% on Tuesday morning on the heels of Wall Street's 2,000-point plunge after New York markets reopened on Monday.

The Nikkei average fell more than 700 points to 18,935 at one point, its lowest in intraday trading since April 2017. Major stocks all opened lower, including SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor and Mizuho Financial Group.

Plunging oil prices and escalating coronavirus fears have rattled global financial markets this week, with investors rushing to safe haven assets. As a result, the yen reached its highest level since November 2016 on Monday, breaking the 104 mark to as high as 101.55 per dollar.

The yen hit 102.95 early Tuesday, slightly reversing losses after U.S. President Donald Trump announced possible fiscal stimulus measures.

Tokyo's turbulent opening on Tuesday followed global stocks plummeting on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2,013 points lower at 23,851. The 7.79% fall was the biggest percentage drop since October 2008, just after the Lehman Brothers crisis. The rapid sell-off triggered a market "circuit breaker" minutes after the opening, halting trading for 15 minutes after a 7% decline in the S & P 500.

U.S. bond yields also plunged to their lowest levels ever.

Fears of the new coronavirus and its effects on the global economy have rattled markets worldwide, threatening global supply chains and sparking panic buying among consumers. Crashing oil prices have added to investor fears.

Oil prices collapsed after talks broke down between OPEC and Russia on Friday on whether to cut output in response to a coronavirus-induced drop in demand. The Saudis wanted a collective response from OPEC for deeper cuts to oil production to support crude prices in the face of the virus crisis, but Russia was opposed, thinking that higher oil prices would aide U.S. shale producers, whose rise has been a threat to existing oil producers.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude dropped into the range of $27 per barrel at one point on Monday.

