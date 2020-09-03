Japan's Nikkei index recovers pre-coronavirus level

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

"PM Suga" speculation and Wall Street bounce push up Tokyo stocks 1% to 23,465

The Nikkei Stock Average regained its pre-pandemic level for the first time on Thursday, September 3, 2020. (Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka) 
JADA NAGUMO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's equity benchmark Nikkei Stock Average gained 1% on Thursday to regain its pre-pandemic level for the first time.

The Nikkei index rose 218 points to close at 23,465, a six-and-a-half month high that puts investors where they were before the coronavirus sent the market tumbling in February.

The Nikkei index, when converted to dollars, also reached its highest point since 1990, when the country's famed bubble economy was deflating.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga officially announced his candidacy to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

Suga vowed that if chosen, he would continue to push forward with Abe's signature policy mix. The pledge provided investors with a sense of relief that no significant change would be made to the country's major policies, including the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing program.

Tokyo's gains also followed a broad rally in New York, with the Dow Jones climbing above 29,000 for the first time since February. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also hit record highs on expectations for progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccines as well as for an additional fiscal stimulus package.

