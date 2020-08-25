Japan's Nikkei index up 2% to pre-pandemic levels at one point

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average rose sharply Tuesday, hitting a six-month high and reaching levels not seen since the coronavirus induced sell-off, as hopes for a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19 prompted investors to buy.

The Nikkei index at one point climbed more than 400 points, or close to 2%, to reach 23,431 and hit pre-pandemic levels during the session. Shares lost momentum toward the end of the day, closing 311 points, or 1.3%, higher at 23,296.

The yen fell, trading around 105.91 to the dollar.

The stock surge in Japan followed a tech-driven rally on Wall Street that pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 300 points.

Optimism is spreading in global markets after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering fast-tracking drugmaker AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate, raising hopes that COVID-19 will be halted and a global economic recovery ensue.

At the start of the week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced emergency approval for convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment, which also brightened market sentiment.

Drugmaker stocks, such as Takeda Pharmaceutical and Eisai, inched higher while cyclical shares such as airline operator ANA Holdings surged 7% and rival Japan Airlines climbed 5%. Electronic device maker Alps Alpine also rose 7%, while office equipment maker Konica Minolta was up 6%.

Asian bourses were broadly higher Tuesday, with South Korea's KOSPI up 1.3% while Indonesia and Taiwan's benchmark indexes were each up around 1%. The Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose in early trade but later lost momentum and are now nearly flat.

While investors expect the pandemic to be tamed as treatments are developed, some analysts point out that expectations for an economic recovery are too high, given that details on a vaccine and a timeline for its distribution remain uncertain.

In Japan, trading volume has also been low in recent weeks, which is typical during the summer holiday season. The market's thinning liquidity makes it easier for big trades to push prices around.

Hiroshi Matsumoto, head of global asset investment at Pictet Asset Management in Tokyo, said that valuations are high and that some markets are overheating. "The outlook for corporate earnings has yet to improve, with many investors still worried about another market correction," he said, adding, "The stock rally lacks sustainability for now."