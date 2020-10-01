Japan stock markets brought to standstill by worst-ever outage

TOKYO -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange was forced to abandon trading on Thursday due to a technical malfunction, halting activity on Japan's main stock market for an entire day for the first time.

The unprecedented disruption is likely to raise concerns over the reliability of Asia's largest exchange by market capitalization at a time when Japan has ambitions of becoming the region's leading financial hub.

The TSE said the issue stemmed from "a hardware failure" and that the switch-over from the failed device to a backup device also did not work properly. As a result, market information could not be distributed. The exchange added that it plans to replace the hardware, which will allow trading to resume on Friday. It plans to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

TSE initially said that trading of all stocks would be halted due to an "issue in the distribution of market information." In a notice on its website shortly before trading began at 9 a.m., Japan Exchange said it would not be able to accept orders.

It later said trading would be halted for the entire day and did not say when it would resume operations.

The outage caused wide discontent among market participants who were unable to execute trades on a day when the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey, a closely watched economic indicator, meant high volumes would have been anticipated. The survey was released just 10 minutes before trading was due to start.

TSE said it "sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused to investors."

In a press conference on Thursday, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said the incident was "very regrettable".

The issue marks a major blow to one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. TSE has an average daily turnover of about 3 trillion yen ($28 billion). More than 2,100 companies are listed on its main board, called the first section, with a total market capitalization of over 600 trillion yen.

It is also raising concerns over the safety of TSE's trading system, which the bourse has touted as one of the most sophisticated in the world.

"There should be a backup system, so it's puzzling that trading would stop altogether," said one portfolio manager.

Previous trading halts only lasted for part of the day. TSE suffered a complete trading halt due to a system error in November 2005, but trading resumed the same day.

The bourse also temporarily suspended trading of all stocks in January 2006, when an investigation into Livedoor triggered a flood of orders.

The Nagoya Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange and Sapporo Securities Exchange also halted trading activity on Thursday. The exchanges all use the Tokyo Stock Exchange's system to execute trades. TSE's off-trading hours trading system, ToSTNeT, also halted trading.

Fujitsu, the information technology services company that developed the TSE's "arrowhead" trading system, told Nikkei that it was "currently checking the situation." The TSE began using the system in 2010, and upgraded it last November.

Futures trading on the Osaka Exchange is ongoing as usual. Nikkei futures, which trade on the Osaka Exchange, rose following a rally in U.S. stocks on Wednesday. The Japanese yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar to around 105.5 per dollar.

The issue has shuttered one of the few stock markets in Asia that was scheduled to be open on Thursday. Chinese markets are closed due to the Golden Week holiday period, while exchanges in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are also closed.