Japan stock rally hits speed bump on China COVID wave concerns

TOKYO -- Japanese stocks tied to foreign tourism dragged down the Nikkei Stock Average on Wednesday as worries about a new wave of COVID-19 cases in China dampened expectations for a post-pandemic rebound.

The benchmark index closed 1% lower at 30,682. Blue-chip stocks like Japan Airlines slumped, with Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land down 6% at one point. The retail sector performed notably poorly. Department store operators Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Takashimaya fell as much as 5% and 4%, respectively.