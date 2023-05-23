ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Japan stocks lead Asia with $400bn in gains, twice as much as China

Overseas investors drive rally with biggest buying in years

The Nikkei Stock Average climbed to a fresh 33-year high on May 22. (Photo by Yutaka Miyaguchi) 
YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI and NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- The value of Japanese stocks has swelled by $400 billion so far this year, the biggest increase in any Asian market and roughly double the gains of Chinese equities, as investors take a fresh look at Japan as an alternative to China.

The market capitalization of companies in QUICK FactSet's regional indexes shows that Japan had climbed 7% since the end of 2022 to $5.8 trillion as of Friday. Though Japan remains behind China in the absolute size of its stock market, it leads the region -- including Taiwan and Hong Kong -- in terms of growth.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close