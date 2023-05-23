Japan stocks lead Asia with $400bn in gains, twice as much as China

TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- The value of Japanese stocks has swelled by $400 billion so far this year, the biggest increase in any Asian market and roughly double the gains of Chinese equities, as investors take a fresh look at Japan as an alternative to China.

The market capitalization of companies in QUICK FactSet's regional indexes shows that Japan had climbed 7% since the end of 2022 to $5.8 trillion as of Friday. Though Japan remains behind China in the absolute size of its stock market, it leads the region -- including Taiwan and Hong Kong -- in terms of growth.