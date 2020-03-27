ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan stocks open higher on back of Wall Street jump

G-20 leaders' commitment grants relief as investors shake off jobless data

RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Investors' buoyant mood, stoked by a $2 trillion stimulus that the Senate passed on Wednesday, has carried over to Tokyo.(Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka)

TOKYO -- Japan's main stock index opened up 1.9% on Friday, following Wall Street's overnight jump.

The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average on Friday opened up 357 points, or 1.9%, at 19,021. It jumped 3.8%, or 702 points, to 19,366 at one point. The benchmark followed the lead of Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 6% to 22,552.

Despite the fact that a record 3.28 million people in the U.S., the globe's latest COVID-19 epicenter, applied for unemployment benefits in the week ended Saturday, investors have high hopes for the $2 trillion stimulus that the Senate passed on Wednesday.

The package allocates $349 billion in loans to small businesses, $500 billion for loans, loan guarantees or other aid to businesses and $58 billion in the form of loans and loan guarantees to passenger airlines.

On Thursday, Group of 20 the leaders held a teleconference and agreed to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy and committed to do "whatever it takes" to overcome the pandemic.

The commitment by leading industrialized and emerging economies "showed their strong attitudes to respond the pandemic together, and this gave investors a sense of relief," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Nomura Securities.

