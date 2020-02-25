Japan stocks poised to tumble following US sell-off

TOKYO -- The Japanese stock market is set to decline sharply when it reopens after a three-day weekend Tuesday, following U.S. and European sell-offs on worsening American business sentiment and the spread of coronavirus infections outside China.

The Nikkei Stock Average, which closed Friday at 23,386, is certain to slide below 23,000. Market players are watching whether the benchmark index stabilizes around the 200-day moving average of 22,193.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points on Monday to fall 1,259 points over two trading days. Investors became increasingly concerned about the risk of the virus hurting the global economy after more infections were found not only in South Korea and Japan, but also outside Asia, such as in Italy and Iran.

Uncertainty is also growing over the American economy. The U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index reached a 76-month low of 49.6 for February, under the boom-or-bust line of 50, in preliminary figures released Friday by HIS Markit.

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors vowed in a communique Sunday to "enhance global risk monitoring, including of the recent outbreak" of the coronavirus. "We stand ready to take further action to address these risks," they said after a two-day meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This did not stem the fear that tore through financial markets Monday.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago had the Japanese index fall to 22,070 at one point, pushed down by a sell-off by non-Japan investors, before recovering to 22,165.

"With the Dow dipping under 28,000 so easily, one can tell that traditional psychological barriers based on technical analysis are not working," said Hiroki Ihara, senior market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Investors are spooked by the virus spreading from the Far East to Europe and the U.S., and "for the short term, we must prepare ourselves for the Nikkei Stock Average dropping below 22,000," Ihara said.