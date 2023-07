TOKYO -- The Nikkei Stock Average closed above 33,000 for the first time in nearly a month on Monday as upbeat corporate earnings outweighed concerns over rising interest rates after the Bank of Japan's policy change.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.26% to end the day at 33,172. When the BOJ unexpectedly decided to tweak its policy Friday, the benchmark fell more than 800 points during the day before reversing much of its loss by the close.