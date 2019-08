TOKYO -- Japanese stocks opened Tuesday sharply lower following the U.S. Treasury Department's labeling of China as a currency manipulator.

At one point in the morning the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost over 600 points, or 2.9%, from Monday's close, following a steep decline in New York stock indexes.

The yen was trading in the mid-105 range against dollar on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, having surged to 105.8 the previous day.