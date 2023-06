TOKYO -- Japanese companies are increasingly moving to split high-value stocks in an effort to lure more retail investors, according to Nikkei research, as they grapple with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's call for lowering the minimum amount required for investment.

In October, the TSE requested that listed companies lower the minimum investment amount, saying that a desirable range was more than 50,000 yen ($360) and less than 500,000 yen ($3,592).