Japanese stocks catch fire with global investors, but not at home

TOKYO -- Even as foreign investors bought more Japanese stocks than they sold yet again last week, driving prices to three-decade highs, domestic market players have persisted in selling, Tokyo Stock Exchange data released Thursday shows.

Net buying by foreign investors totaled 747.6 billion yen ($5.35 billion) between May 15 and May 19, up 32% from the previous week. This extended the streak into an eighth week -- the longest since June 2017. A net 3.6 trillion yen in stock was purchased over that period, the largest eight-week sum in nearly a decade.