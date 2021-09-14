ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

Japanese stocks hit 31-year high on post-Suga expectations

Rally spurred by prime minister's decision to step aside continues

Japanese stocks hit their highest point in over three decades on Sept. 14, propelled by a news that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not stand in his party's leadership election. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei Stock Average index temporarily hit a 31 year-high on Tuesday morning, following gains in U.S. stocks.

The Nikkei index opened 137.4 yen higher at 30,584.77 yen, surpassing the closing price of 30,467 yen marked in February and putting it on track to close at the highest level since August 1990. The index's early gains on Tuesday come on top of an 8% rise so far this month.

The stock market rally has been prompted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision not to run for re-election in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership contest scheduled to take place on Sept. 29.

More details to follow.

