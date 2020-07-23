Jumping ahead of Hong Kong, STAR Market tech index slips on debut

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG -- Competition to spotlight Chinese technology stocks heated up a notch on Thursday as Shanghai's STAR Market launched its first index, just two trading days ahead of the debut of a Hong Kong rival.

The STAR 50 had dipped 0.8%, or 11.5 points, from its open by midafternoon after briefly rising in the first half-hour of morning trading. Equipment maker Suzhou Tztek Technology led the declines, with a drop of 5.8%.

Although the STAR Market is geared toward private technology companies, its benchmark moved in line the first day with broader Chinese indexes. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7%.

The index includes only stocks that have been listed on STAR for at least six of its 12 month-history and includes few names that would be familiar to foreign investors.

The index excludes a number of the board's biggest listings, in particular, chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., which was the most actively traded stock on the board on Thursday and is its biggest by market capitalization. SMIC, which slipped 2.5% on Thursday, debuted on STAR earlier this month.

"The STAR 50 Index will improve the representation of the performance of the securities listed and provide more investment targets," the Shanghai exchange said in a statement.

In contrast to the STAR 50, Hong Kong's new Hang Seng Tech Index, set to debut on Monday, will include familiar names such as Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings as well as SMIC, which has been listed in Hong Kong since 2004.

The Hong Kong bench mark's 30 components represent nearly a third of the value of all the shares listed on the local market. Their ranks have been reinforced by an inflow of New York-listed companies, including NetEase and JD.com, seeking a second home in recent months in the face of pressure from Washington politicians to curtail Chinese access to American capital markets.

The STAR Market plans to extend its barrier to index entry to 12 months of listing history once the number of stocks on the board, now at 140, reaches 150; by contrast, the Hang Seng Tech Index will be open to new entrants within as little as 10 days after listing.

The differing approaches of the two boards will be magnified by the upcoming listing of Ant Group, Alibaba's financial affiliate, which this week said it plans a joint debut, valued at $10 billion, on STAR and the Hong Kong market, potentially later this year.