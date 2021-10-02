ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Markets

Lenovo to raise $1.5bn on Shanghai STAR market

Company diversifies funding source through dual listing with Hong Kong

Lenovo looks to develop cloud services and artificial intelligence applications.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese PC leader Lenovo will list on Shanghai's tech-focused market, aiming to raise 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) to develop leading-edge businesses outside of hardware.

Lenovo plans a public offering using Chinese depositary receipts in the STAR Market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's answer to Nasdaq. The company will float no more than 10% of the share capital.

The offering is part of a strategy to diversity funding sources, as Lenovo already trades on Hong Kong's stock exchange. The upcoming float appears to be the first dual listing using Chinese depositary receipts, according to local media reports.

Lenovo's application, which was submitted and approved Thursday, said that roughly half of the 10 billion yuan will be used to develop new products and services.

Examples cited include cloud services, digital solutions for industry and development of artificial intelligence applications. The money also will fund strategic investment projects, according to the filing.

Lenovo, which makes the ThinkPad, commands the world's largest share in the personal computer market. The group looks to leverage that strength to expand its services and solutions business.

During the quarter ended June, Lenovo increased research and development spending by 40% from a year earlier.

Lenovo "will spend twice as much each year over the next three years" on R&D, CEO Yang Yuanqing told Nikkei recently.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more