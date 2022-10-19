ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Let's get digital: India edges toward 'e-rupee'

RBI plans pilot testing, but analysts say uptake could be slow

India's central bank says a digital currency will bring advantages such as cutting the cost of cash management for the country. (Source photo by AP) 
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- India has started rolling out plans for a digital rupee, joining a wave of countries pushing to make payments and other transactions more efficient through similar steps. But analysts and observers warn uptake could be slow in a nation that has traditionally been heavily dependent on cash.

The country's central bank said in a paper this month that the "e-rupee" would have "limited pilot launches" in the fiscal year running to the end of next March, without giving a time frame for the broader introduction of a finalized version of the currency.

