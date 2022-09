HONG KONG -- Macao casino operator shares surged on Monday after news that China gave a green light to restart key tour group travel to the pandemic-hit gaming hub.

Among the city's Hong Kong-listed operators, Sands China led the climb with its shares soaring 15.65% by the close, while rival SJM Holdings jumped 11.57% and Wynn Macao shares rose 11.06%. Galaxy Entertainment climbed 7.29% and MGM China added 4.4%.