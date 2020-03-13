Market turmoil pushes Fed to deploy $1.5tn in liquidity

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks briefly bounced off session lows after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it would expand operations to support the money market.

Soon after the opening bell, the S&P 500 index hit the 7% decline needed to halt trading for 15 minutes under the market's circuit breaker rule. After trading resumed, the index extended losses to more 8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 9%.

Stocks pared their losses following the New York Fed's announcement that it would increase purchases of U.S. government debt and add new repo operations, which will provide a total of $1.5 trillion in short-term liquidity.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he expected U.S. stocks would "bounce back very big" at the "right time" from their drop into bear-market territory.

The president's comments appeared to do little to reassure the market, however.

Thursday's crash follows a turbulent day in Asian trading after Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe. Circuit breakers were triggered after 10% plunges in Thailand and the Philippines and a 5% drop in Indonesia.

Benchmark stock indices in Germany, France and Italy fell by as much as 11% at one point.

Selling tends to accelerate quickly in bear markets as investors facing heavy paper losses rush to stem the bleeding. U.S. stocks officially entered bear market territory Wednesday after the Dow slumped more than 20% in just a month from its Feb. 12 high of 29,551.

The U.S. circuit breaker was triggered on Monday for the first time since the rule was amended in 2013, based on the experience of the 2010 flash crash.

A 13% fall initiates another 15-minute break, while a 20% decline freezes the market for the rest of the day.

After the 2008 financial crisis, monetary easing and Chinese fiscal stimulus buoyed equity markets after the initial crash. Since then, policymakers have moved to shore up stocks whenever they look set for a serious fall.

But interest rate cuts can only do so much to boost economic activity in a pandemic, where the main problem is consumers being unwilling to go out and spend money. Investors are pinning their hopes on fiscal stimulus, such as the spending package proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government this week.

"It would just be pain relief," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management of such measures.

Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said a Japanese government proposal for cash handouts "would be unlikely to lift the economy as a whole" because only part of households would qualify.