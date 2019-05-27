Motherson Sumi profit falls amid global automotive market slowdown

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Motherson Sumi Systems reported a 21% slump in fourth-quarter profit as start-up costs at overseas units and a slowdown in the global automotive market weighed on the Indian auto parts maker.

The weaker-than-expected profit comes as automakers contend with regulatory changes and an uncertain economic climate triggered by the trade war between the U.S. and China and Britain's impending exit from the European Union. The January-March earnings of most luxury carmakers such as Daimler and Volvo Cars portend a weak demand outlook in 2019. This has a negative effect for Indian auto-part companies with large global businesses, CLSA said in a report late last month.

Motherson, a joint venture between India's Samvardhana Motherson Group and Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems, earns almost 90% of its sales from international markets.

The company, whose clients include Germany's Daimler and Volkswagen, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended in March fell to 4.10 billion rupees ($59 million). Revenue grew more than 11% to 171.69 billion rupees. Analysts were expecting the company to report a net profit of 4.71 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

In February, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson, warned of a challenging fourth quarter, citing tough conditions in the global market. He also flagged concerns about the U.S.-China trade war and worries over Britain's exit from the European Union.

Operating earnings at Motherson fell 122 basis points on-quarter to 7.2%, its lowest in last four years, brokerage ICICI Direct said. The company said its operating earnings at the Samvardhana Motherson Peguform unit slumped to a third in euro terms, while that at Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec fell 7.5% due to ramp up of new large plants at Tuscaloosa in the U.S. and Kecskemet in Hungary, as well as other costs.

Its standalone business, which mainly caters to the Indian market, reported a 13% drop in profit reflecting the weakness in the domestic automobile industry.

Motherson, which makes a range of products including rear-view mirrors, wiring harness, and polymers and modules, has been expanding its capacity over the past four years, opening 33 new plants and making a string of acquisitions.

"We have generated higher net free cash in an uncertain market condition despite ramp-up of new large plants," Chairman Sehgal said in a statement.

The weakness in major markets continues to pose a risk to Motherson's targeted $18 billion in revenue by the fiscal year 2020. The company will be able to achieve this target if it's able to make more meaningful acquisitions this year, said Pankaj Mital, chief operating officer at Motherson. Motherson's strong order book worth 1.47 trillion rupees will help it sail through the market volatility, he added.

Shares of Motherson Sumi lost 1.9% in Mumbai trading on Monday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.6% higher.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil