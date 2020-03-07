New York stocks open lower, following Asia rout

TOKYO -- U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, following declines in Asian markets, as investors reduced their holdings in equities to avoid risks from the spreading of coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 664 points, or 2.5%, at the opening bell to 25,457.

The S&P 500 declined 2.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite opened 3.1% lower.

The Dow has been swinging wildly in recent days. Its volatility over 10 trading days surpassed an annualized 52% on Thursday, close to the 55% marked in August 2011 when U.S. sovereign debt was downgraded and there were concerns over the European debt crisis.

Friday's dismal open follows yet another down day in the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average dropped 2.7% to finish at 20,749, sinking below the psychologically significant 21,000-point threshold for the first time in six months.

The Nikkei tumbled by over 700 points at one juncture Friday. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, roughly 98% of the components took a hit. Nippon Steel and fellow steelmaker JFE Holdings both lost 7%.

Concerns about the global economic outlook continue driving international institutional investors to shave their equity holdings and seek safe assets. The yen surged to the 104 range against the dollar, appreciating to a point not seen in roughly half a year.