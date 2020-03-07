ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Markets

New York stocks open lower, following Asia rout

Investors sell on concerns over coronavirus' impact on global economy

HIROKO MATSUMOTO and AKIHIDE ANZAI, Nikkei staff writers
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, following declines in Asian markets, as investors reduced their holdings in equities to avoid risks from the spreading of coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 664 points, or 2.5%, at the opening bell to 25,457.

The S&P 500 declined 2.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite opened 3.1% lower.

The Dow has been swinging wildly in recent days. Its volatility over 10 trading days surpassed an annualized 52% on Thursday, close to the 55% marked in August 2011 when U.S. sovereign debt was downgraded and there were concerns over the European debt crisis.

Friday's dismal open follows yet another down day in the Japanese market. The Nikkei Stock Average dropped 2.7% to finish at 20,749, sinking below the psychologically significant 21,000-point threshold for the first time in six months.

The Nikkei tumbled by over 700 points at one juncture Friday. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, roughly 98% of the components took a hit. Nippon Steel and fellow steelmaker JFE Holdings both lost 7%.

Concerns about the global economic outlook continue driving international institutional investors to shave their equity holdings and seek safe assets. The yen surged to the 104 range against the dollar, appreciating to a point not seen in roughly half a year.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media