TOKYO -- As Japanese stocks climb to another three-decade high, professional investors surveyed by Nikkei vary widely on where they expect shares to go, hinging largely on the fate of the U.S. economy.

Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, is on the bullish side, anticipating that the Nikkei Stock Average will rise to 38,000 in the first quarter of 2024. The index closed Monday at 31,233, its highest since 1990.