Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index set for June reshuffle

TOKYO -- Nikkei Inc. on June 3 will reshuffle the component stocks of the Nikkei Asia300 Investable Index, which gauges the performance of 300 fast-growing Asian companies.

The change will swap in 19 new issues including China Southern Airlines, a leading Chinese air carrier, and major Indian steelmaker Tata Steel. They will take the place of constituents such as Dongfeng Motor Group, a major Chinese automaker, and Malaysian conglomerate YTL.

Detailed information about the reshuffle will be posted on the Nikkei Asia Indexes website.

The index components are selected from listed companies in 10 Asian markets, based on factors such as market capitalization, trading value, revenue growth and percentage of shares available for trading. The index is designed to be used for financial products. Nikkei changes the constituents every June.

(Nikkei)