Asian stocks fall as US yield curve adds to growth worries

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Asian shares outside of Japan declined Wednesday, hurt by investors' concerns over economic growth as a part of the U.S. yield curve moved further into inversion territory.

The Nikkei Asia300 Index of companies outside Japan fell 0.7% to 1,242.51.

The losses on the gauge came after the S&P 500 Index closed at a two-month low overnight amid worries over growth and U.S.-China trade relations. Concerns over the economy were triggered by a decline in long-term Treasury yields to their lowest in 18 months. The yield investors demand to hold the 10-year bond was 10 basis points lower than that of the 3-month paper, a sign that investors are anticipating an economic slowdown.

The flattening of the yield curve comes amid intensifying trade concerns and last week's disappointing U.S. data. Morgan Stanley pointed out that the weak data was for April, which is prior to the worsening of the U.S.-China trade dispute. It added that the data, combined with trade worries, posed growth and economic risks that is greater than most investors may think.

Meanwhile, Chinese media reports that Beijing is considering restricting rare-earth exports to the U.S. amid the intensifying standoff, added to the risk-off tone. This comes a day after President Donald Trump said that Washington was not ready to do a deal with Beijing and that tariffs on Chinese shipments could go up "very substantially, very easily."

Hong Kong-shares of China Rare Earth Holdings jumped 23.5%, while Shenzhen-listed JL MAG Rare-Earth climbed by the daily maximum allowable limit of 10%. In movers on the A300 Index on Wednesday, heavyweights Samsung Electronics slipped 1.8% and AIA Group lost 1%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 2.4% despite the Indian drugmaker's March quarter net profit more than halving from the year-earlier period.

CIMB Group fell 0.6% after the Malaysian lender reported a 9% year-on-year decline in net profit for the March quarter. Axiata Group lost 0.9%. While the Malaysian telecom operator swung to a net profit in the March quarter, it was helped by gains from the sale of its stake in Singapore operations and the digital ventures portfolio. Tenaga Nasional added 5.7% after the Malaysian electric utility's shares were upgraded by several brokerages following its first-quarter earnings. Shares of Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia were suspended from trading earlier Wednesday pending an announcement. Prior to the suspension, the shares had risen 0.4%.

