Asian stocks little changed amid weak China data, US tariffs on Mexico

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- Asian shares outside of Japan ended little changed on Friday as investors' bargain hunting offset China's weak manufacturing data and U.S. tariffs on Mexico.

The Nikkei Asia300 Index of companies outside Japan closed almost unchanged at 1,247.76. Heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. advanced 1.9%, trimming its month-to-date loss to 9.1%. iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry and social media major Tencent Holdings climbed 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively, after having fallen 15% and 16% this month through Thursday.

The recovery in index heavyweights helped the A300 overcome a larger-than-expected contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity in May. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted a reading of 49.4 for May, down from 50.1 in the prior month and lower than the 49.9 expected by economists polled by Reuters. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while above that signals expansion.

"China's first manufacturing PMI data following the re-escalation of the trade war suggests further downside risks to its export sector," ANZ Research said in a note, pointing out that new export orders sub-index tumbled to 46.5 in May from 49.2 from the previous month. "Looking ahead, June's data will be critical to shed more light on the overall growth momentum for the second half of the year."

Trade uncertainties have exacerbated after the U.S. increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods earlier this month and put out a public notice for imposing tariffs on goods not taxed in earlier rounds.

On Friday, investors had to contend with more negative news on the trade front. Before Asian markets opened Friday, Trump said that the U.S. will levy a 5% tariff on imports from Mexico starting June 1. The president added that the tariffs would remain in place till Mexico took measures to arrest the flow of migrants and that the tariffs could go up to 25% by October if Mexico did not take action.

U.S. equity index futures slipped, Treasuries rose, and the Mexican peso plunged following the announcement. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were down 1.2%, 10-year Treasury yield plumped new multi-month lows, and the peso fell 3.5%.

In other movers on the A300 on Friday, Indian Oil rose 1.8% after Brent crude slipped to the lowest in almost three months, while Hong Kong-shares of oil explorer CNOOC slipped 2.1%. Singaporean rig builder Keppel Corp. dropped 0.5% and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.8%.

Coal India rose 0.2% after the state-run miner reported a better-than-expected fourfold jump in January-March net profit.

Hyundai Heavy Industries added 1.7% after its shareholders approved a plan to split the company into two, Reuters reported.

Kia Motors tumbled 4.5% and Hyundai Motor declined 0.7%, weighed by Trump's plan to levy tariffs on Mexico. The increased tariffs may potentially affect sales of cars of Asian automakers that are manufactured in Mexico.

DRB-Hicom jumped 5.1% after the Malaysian carmaker swung to net profit in the March quarter from a year-earlier loss. IHH Healthcare rose 0.4% after the company said net profit in the same period jumped 56%.

--Nimesh Vora