Bank of East Asia says 2020 risks 'manageable' despite virus

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- The Bank of East Asia on Wednesday signaled the proportion of bad loans in China will likely decline this year despite challenges from the coronavirus outbreak, giving the Hong Kong lender a better handle over emerging risks.

The bank, one of the few "foreign" banks to have an extensive presence in the mainland, is bracing for asset quality to be under pressure under the influence of the virus, which has stalled parts of the economy there as well as in Hong Kong. But compared with the tumultuous year it has just emerged from, bank officials see an improvement.

"There will be some pressure on our portfolio, in particular the small-and-medium enterprises business and unsecured lending, but we believe this will be manageable," Co-Chief Executive Brian Li said on a conference call after the bank posted its 2019 results. He said the bank was well prepared to weather "these short-term challenges."

BEA's net profit for 2019 nearly halved to HK$3.26 billion ($420 million) from the year before, mainly because the lender recognized net impairment losses totaling HK$7.25 billion, a more than six-fold increase from 2018. More than HK$5 billion of those losses were recorded in the first half of the year and were driven by four "legacy" loan assets in the mainland. Those assets, with a nominal value of HK$6.2 billion, were affected by the impact of worsening market conditions in cities outside the mainland's largest metropolises.

The performance in the second-half of the year improved over the first, just as BEA slashed its corporate loan book in the mainland by about a sixth. Its impaired loan ratio for China dropped to 3.81% of the total during the second half of the year from almost 5% at the end of Jun. 30. Still, full-year losses from the mainland book came to HK$3.55 billion, offsetting most of the profits from its Hong Kong book, which grew 16.5% to HK$5.78 billion.

The impaired loan ratio of the entire bank rose to 1.22% by the end of 2019 from 0.70% the year before. Total advances as of end-2019 grew to HK$509.1 billion from HK$500.6 billion the year before.

BEA shares climbed 2.7% to HK$17.74 on Wednesday following the annual results, helping erase the small losses it had accumulated this year through Tuesday's close. The stock lost almost half of its value over 2018 and 2019.

Established in Hong Kong in 1918, BEA opened its first mainland branch in Shanghai in 1920, and currently operates branches and sub-branches in more than 40 mainland Chinese cities. The bank is run by the family of businessman and Executive Chairman David Li, who is also the father of Brian Li and his older brother Adrian Li, also a Co-CEO at BEA.

While business conditions remain difficult under the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, the bank will try to control costs without resorting to any layoffs, Adrian Li said on Wednesday.

Loan growth in Hong Kong is expected to be in single-digit percentages this year, while about 7% of its loan book in the city is exposed to industries affected by the virus outbreak, he added.

BEA, which also has some operations in Southeast Asia, the U.K. and the U.S., employs around 10,000 people worldwide.

The bank declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.35 per share, bringing total dividend for the year to HK$0.46 per share. That is down from the HK$1.18 per share payout the year before, including a special dividend of HK$0.35 a share.

-- Benny Kung & Lopamudra Bhattacharya