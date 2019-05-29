CIMB flags challenging times, quarterly net profit dips

KUALA LUMPUR (Nikkei Markets) -- CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia's second-biggest bank by assets, Wednesday flagged challenging times ahead after reporting a 9.2% drop in first quarter net profit as fee income fell and expenses rose.

The decline follows tepid earnings reported by Malaysian rivals Public Bank and Hong Leong Financial Group. Shares of CIMB Group fell amid broader market gains following the earnings announcement.

The dip in profit underscores mounting challenges faced by banks in the Southeast Asian nation where competition between lenders is intensifying at a time of slowing economic growth. Banks are also grappling with increasing regulatory demand to boost capital to shield against potential shocks.

The combined pressure has also eroded banks' margins, while external uncertainties have hurt fee-based income as volatile financial markets squeezed fundraising deals to a few. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI has lost some 4.5% so far this year.

"We expect the rest of 2019 to remain challenging, amid fresh trade tensions and other macroeconomic headwinds, coupled with tougher operating conditions in our major markets," said CIMB Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz.

Net profit for the three months ended Mar. 31 was 1.19 billion ringgit ($283.64 million) compared with 1.31 billion ringgit over the same period last year. Quarterly net interest income rose 1.7% to 2.46 billion ringgit, while net non-interest income fell 16% year-on-year to 979.92 million ringgit.

The company achieved return-on-equity of 9.2%. Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, fell nine basis points year-on-year to 2.48% in the first quarter. Gross impaired loans ratio however improved to 3.0% from 3.2% a year earlier.

"CIMB Malaysia should maintain a steady performance with gradually improving capital markets and banking activity," the company said. "Prospects for CIMB Singapore should track regional economic activity."

In Thailand, CIMB's performance will likely track balance sheet growth and improved asset quality, while performance in Indonesia is expected to improve in the second half of the year.

Still, CIMB said it remains on track to hit full year targets for loan growth, capital and asset quality. The company is targeting return-on-equity of 9.0%-9.5%, 6% growth in total loans, and ratio of the so-called Common Equity Tier 1, a key measure of the highest quality capital, of above 12%.

On Tuesday, Hong Leong Financial Group reported that its net profit fell 7.8% as net interest income as well as non-interest income declined. Public Bank's net profit was little changed as lower non-interest revenue offset write back in provisions for bad debts and higher investment income.

Shares of CIMB fell 0.6% to 5.15 ringgit on Wednesday, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI closed 0.6% higher.

--Jason Ng